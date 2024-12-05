UAE President visits Ruler of Ajman

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

During the meeting, held at the Ruler’s Court in Ajman, Their Highnesses engaged in fraternal conversations and extended their wishes for one another’s continued health and happiness.

They also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, praying for the country’s ongoing security, stability, and prosperity. Both sides expressed hope that the UAE’s development would continue to serve the ambitions of the nation and its people.

The meeting covered several topics of national interest, reaffirming the UAE leadership’s ongoing committed to the principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his successors. Their Highnesses affirmed that Emirati citizens remain the leadership’s central focus, with their empowerment serving as the foundation of development plans throughout the country’s journey, both past and future.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED); Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Municipality & Planning Department in Ajman; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, several Sheikhs and top officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.