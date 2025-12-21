UAE President Welcomes French President to UAE

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, who is on a working visit to the country.

The meeting was held at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness welcomed the French President. The two leaders exchanged New Year greetings and expressed their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for both nations and their peoples.

During the meeting, they discussed the historical and strategic relations between the UAE and France and explored opportunities to further strengthen ties, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, and culture, as well as renewable energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and other areas aligned with the two countries’ shared vision for development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; a number of minister and senior officials.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation acompanying the French President, which included a number of ministers and senior officials.

His Highness the President hosted a luncheon in honour of the French President and the accompanying delegation.