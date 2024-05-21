UAE President welcomes participants of ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with participants of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024).

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness extended a warm welcome to the guests, wishing them success in their participation at the exhibition and conference. He expressed his hope that the event would achieve practical outcomes and solutions that enhance cooperation among various entities to address security challenges and risks, ensuring comprehensive security locally, regionally, and internationally.

The delegation praised the UAE's organisation of ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024, held under the theme ‘Accelerating Transformation in the National Security Ecosystem.’ They highlighted the event's significance as a global platform that brings together national security and cybersecurity experts with stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to discuss challenges and developments in the field, propose innovative solutions, forge partnerships, and strengthen cooperation among leading global companies in various future-oriented sectors related to sustainable security.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of officials.

