UAE receives wanted terrorist from Jordan

The UAE has received a terrorist named Khalaf Abd Al Rahman Humaid Al Rumaithi from the Jordanian authorities. The UAE's Federal Supreme Court in 2013 had issued a ruling against him and others in Case No. 79/2012, in which the court sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison on charges of establishing a secret organisation affiliated with the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood that aims to oppose the foundational principles of the UAE government.

The procedures for handing over the terrorist were carried out in accordance with the arrest warrant issued against him and the agreements concluded on legal and judicial cooperation of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council tasked with the prosecution of criminals fleeing criminal justice in Arab countries.

According to the UAE Criminal Procedural Law, Khalaf Al-Rumaithi will be retried again, in accordance with the legal provisions, which stipulate that if an accused person is arrested against whom a judgment was passed in absentia or he turns himself in, he will be retried on the same charges against him.

The UAE reiterates maintaining its sovereignty and stability, and safety and security of its citizens and residents, and that it will not hesitate to go after those wanted for justice and prosecute them in fair judicial process.

