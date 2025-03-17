UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Conducts 252 Inspection

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has announced the execution of 252 inspection campaigns across the UAE during February 2025 under the slogan "Towards a Safer Society." These campaigns aimed to enforce compliance with the country’s foreign residency and labor laws and to curb violations related to unauthorized employment and residency.

During the month-long operation, 4,771 establishments were inspected, resulting in the apprehension of multiple violators who were found to be working for entities other than their legally authorized sponsors, in violation of UAE law.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the ICP, affirmed the authority's unwavering commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring compliance with the approved regulations. He emphasized that the primary goal is to uphold national security and social stability while safeguarding the rights of all individuals residing and working in the UAE within the legal framework.

He further noted that strict legal actions were taken against violators, including referral to judicial authorities, issuance of fines, and deportation orders for those ruled for expulsion by the Public Prosecution. Employers and individuals found to be illegally hiring, sheltering, or employing foreign workers without authorization also faced severe penalties.

Major General Al Khaili stated that UAE’s Foreign Entry and Residency Law grants the authority the right to conduct inspections to verify compliance and detect violations.

The infractions recorded during February 2025 included:

Hiring unauthorized foreign workers, including infiltrators or those originally sponsored by another entity but working outside their legal framework.

Failing to employ individuals under legally binding employment contracts, thereby allowing them to work elsewhere illegally.

Employing foreign workers outside the scope of their contractual obligations.

Under the Foreign Entry and Residency Law, a fine of AED 50,000 is imposed on any individual or entity that illegally hires, shelters, or houses a foreign worker in violation of the law. The fine is multiplied per violation, ensuring accountability for each case.

As part of the February inspections, authorities apprehended a UAE national and an Asian national for illegally employing 12 foreign workers without official permits. The court fined both individuals a combined AED 600,000, holding them jointly liable, while the workers were fined AED 1,000 each and deported from the UAE.

Major General Al Khaili urged all members of society to strictly adhere to the Foreign Entry and Residency Law when hiring, sponsoring, or housing foreign workers. He warned against employing individuals without a direct contractual relationship, or those whose sponsorship belongs to another entity.

He reaffirmed that the ICP will not tolerate violations, and all offenders will be subjected to legal repercussions, supporting the country’s commitment to socioeconomic stability and sustainable growth.

