UAE's martyrs eternal source of pride, inspiration: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirmed that the nations' martyrs will forever remain a source of inspiration and pride in the UAE's collective conscience and history. Their sacrifices embody the highest values of patriotism, honour, dignity, loyalty, and service, passed down through generations as a testament to the enduring strength of Emirati identity and heritage.

In a statement marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30th November, Sheikh Mohammed praised the families of the fallen heroes for their unwavering commitment to raising a generation steeped in the love of the nation and Emirati traditions. He described their sacrifices as a shining example of dedication and resilience.

The occasion, he said, not only honours military personnel who gave their lives for the country but also salutes members of the diplomatic corps, security services, civil defence, and healthcare workers, including those who lost their lives combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the ninth consecutive year, we come together to honour our heroes, who have moved to an eternal abode under the care of the Almighty. They live on, celebrated and dignified, in the annals of our history and the hearts of our people. As the years pass and priorities shift, their legacy remains steadfast—a beacon of the values that define us as a nation," he stated.

Sheikh Mohammed extended profound respect and gratitude to the martyrs and their families, commending their courage and resilience.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated that the families of the martyrs stand as a beacon of inspiration for Emirati families, who instil in their children a profound love for the nation while nurturing them with noble morals and authentic Emirati values.

"We extend our salute and heartfelt appreciation to our armed forces, who have played a vital role in raising martyrs within their ranks—whether through schools, institutes, or battlefields. Officers and soldiers have lived, trained, and carried out their duties side by side, whether on battlefields, along borders, or in safeguarding the sanctity of our lands, waters, and airspace. United in their pledge of allegiance, they have devoted themselves to keeping our flag flying high, safeguarding our independence, and fortifying our nation against all threats, regardless of their nature or source," His Highness added.

On Commemoration Day, His Highness paid special tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, lauding his exceptional commitment to the families of martyrs. He highlighted Sheikh Mohamed's personal dedication to their welfare, his efforts to address their needs, and his focus on ensuring the education and well-being of their children.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also recognised the significant initiatives of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, in honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and preserving their enduring legacy.

"On this solemn day, we honour our martyrs not merely through ceremonies and memorials, but by embodying their spirit in our daily lives. We express our gratitude to their families, ensuring their well-being through the dedicated support of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs. Additionally, we strive for excellence in all aspects of national service, strengthening the bond between civil and military sectors. The enthusiasm of young Emiratis joining national and reserve service programmes demonstrates their commitment to the nation's values and the legacy of its martyrs."

His Highness emphasised that 30th November will remain an enduring day of pride, deepening the patriotic spirit within Emiratis. It is a time to remember and honour martyrs from various fields, including the officers and soldiers of the armed forces, members of the security apparatus, diplomats, civil defence personnel, and medical staff who gave their lives during the pandemic.

"We thank God for His blessings and for granting our martyrs an elevated status. We pray for strength and solace for their families, for the continued protection of our nation, and for guidance to remain steadfast on the righteous path," Sheikh Mohammed concluded.

