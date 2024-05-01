UAE School Year Wrap-up: Students' Last Day June 14, Teachers' Summer Break Begins July 15

Students in both public and private education, following the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, will conclude the third and final semester of the current academic year 2023-2024 on June 14. Their summer vacation will commence from July 1, 2024. Additionally, the summer break for teaching, technical, and administrative staff will begin on July 15, 2024. These dates are in accordance with the schedule approved by the Emirates Schools Establishment for the third semester of the current academic year 2023-2024.

Private schools adhering to the Ministry of Education's curriculum have also circulated the end-of-year schedule for administrative and teaching staff to facilitate their summer vacation arrangements. Students will sit for the final exams of the third semester, which began on April 15, in all grades in government and private schools following the Ministry of Education's curriculum from June 5-14. Results will be analyzed and released by July 5 for all levels.

According to the approved schedule, re-examinations for students who meet the conditions for advancement will take place from July 8-12, with results being analyzed and released from July 13-15.

The third semester, lasting 11 weeks equivalent to 53 instructional days, includes a break for Eid al-Fitr from June 15-18. Results for the third semester will be analyzed and released on July 5.

In a related context, the new academic year 2024-2025 will commence on August 26 and conclude on June 27, 2025, with a total of 182 instructional days. The winter break will be from December 16, 2024, to January 5, 2025, while the spring break will be from March 24, 2025, to April 13, 2025. This is according to the school calendar adopted by the Cabinet for the years 2023 to 2025, aiming to establish a framework that determines school days and official holidays, with flexibility to accommodate different educational systems in the country.

The calendar focuses on ensuring equal educational opportunities in private schools, sufficient instructional days to achieve the required learning outcomes, and guiding educational stakeholders from educational authorities and institutions with the school calendar to ensure optimal academic year planning. The calendar emphasizes the importance of all government and private schools in the country (regardless of the curriculum followed) adhering to the minimum number of instructional days.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

