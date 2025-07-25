UAE showcases global leadership at UN Sustainable Development Forum, commits to 2026 SDG review

The UAE reiterated its strong commitment to global sustainable development at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development 2025 in New York, emphasising international partnerships and placing human progress at the centre of its vision for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and beyond.

The message capped an active UAE presence at the forum, organised at the UN headquarters by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and attended by global leaders and organisations.

The UAE delegation comprised senior officials from key ministries, national committees, and leading organisations, including the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Investment, Government Experience Exchange Programme (GEEP), General Secretariat of the National Committee on SDGs, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), Noor Dubai Foundation, and Dubai Chambers.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, highlighted the UAE’s innovative and collaborative approach to international development cooperation.

He said, “We presented models and initiatives that showcase pioneering national development initiatives and reflect the importance of strategic partnerships in accelerating SDG achievement. These included the 2045 XDGs Report that envisions development prospects for the next two decades, and GEEP. We held meetings that focused on continually enhancing multilateral collaborative action to support finding innovative solutions to challenges in health, economic growth, the future of work, biodiversity, and international stability.”

He confirmed the start of intensive preparations for the 2026 Voluntary National Review (VNR), to monitor and assess progress toward the 2030 SDGs. This reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability, comprehensive analysis of challenges and opportunities, and identifying future development priorities with participation from government, private sector, and civil society to ensure effort integration and vision unification, based on the UAE's ambitious vision for building a sustainable and inclusive future based on innovation, sustainability, and human development.

Lootah noted that preparations are underway for the UAE’s 2026 Voluntary National Review, underlining the nation’s commitment to transparency, cross-sector collaboration, and a sustainable, inclusive future. The UAE is also preparing to host the UN Water Conference in December 2026, advancing global water sustainability.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to international cooperation and knowledge exchange, spotlighting initiatives that drive climate action, economic growth, and human development. Through high-profile events – including the “Shaping Tomorrow: UAE Leadership for a Sustainable Future” exhibition – the delegation showcased innovative models and fostered dialogue with global partners. A special session by GEEP expanded the UAE’s partnership network to nearly 50 countries and six international organisations, reinforcing its leadership in collaborative action.

The launch of the 2045 XDGs Report, which outlines global development priorities beyond 2030 and builds on the momentum of the SDGs to address emerging challenges and opportunities, along with findings from a global survey, further underscored the UAE’s active role in shaping sustainable development with forward-looking recommendations for the next two decades.

The UAE delegation, in partnership with the UAE Consulate General in New York, showcased national leadership in advancing the SDGs through innovation and collaboration. The pivotal role of the Global Councils for SDGs – launched at the World Government Summit – was highlighted as a platform uniting leaders from government, international organizations, academia, and the private sector to accelerate progress through shared expertise.

Sessions organised by the General Secretariat of the National Committee on SDGs focused on promoting gender balance and child welfare, addressing the digital gender gap, and strengthening women’s leadership as essential drivers of sustainable growth beyond 2030.

The UAE also hosted a roundtable on reimagining economic growth for people and the planet, and led discussions on economic diplomacy and integrating social and economic objectives for global stability.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior presented successful cross-border environmental initiatives, such as the Green Shield Operation, which aims to protect biodiversity in the Amazon Basin. Throughout the forum, the UAE strengthened international cooperation by holding 48 bilateral meetings and participating in high-impact Science Day activities.

The HLPF on Sustainable Development is the UN’s leading platform for SDG review and progress.