UAE summer weather: 41°C in Dubai, 42°C in Sharjah, 40°C in Abu Dhabi, rising humidity and ideal conditions for a night swim

UAE

Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy calm seas, gentle winds and partly cloudy skies before humidity rises overnight.

If you’d like to take advantage of Dubai beaches, where night swimming is allowed, today is the perfect day for it. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Enjoy fair weather today, with calm seas, gentle winds and partly cloudy skies. It’s going to be a classic summer day in Dubai.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy at times today, with clouds appearing eastward and southward. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will increase in speed, up to 35km/h in coastal and inland areas.

High temperatures hold steady

You can expect temperatures around the UAE to remain in the low-40s today. The mercury is climbing across major cities – Abu Dhabi will peak at 40°C, Dubai will see a high of 41°C, and Sharjah, 42°C.

Coastal areas will record temperatures between 36°C and 41°C, while internal areas will see a higher range, between 41°C and 46°C. Mountainous regions are expected to remain the coolest today, with a range of 32°C to 38°C.

Humidity increase

The NCM forecasts humidity to increase by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal regions, like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Expect maximum humidity of 85% along the coast, and slightly lesser humidity inland, at 80%.

Time for the beach

If you’d like to take advantage of Dubai beaches, where night swimming is allowed, today is the perfect day for it.

The NCM forecasts sea conditions in the Sea of Oman to be slight, with gentle waves reaching a peak height of three feet. In the Arabian Gulf, sea conditions will move from slight to moderate during the day, with waves on shore reaching a maximum of three feet, and waves off-shore reaching four feet.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 41°C 32°C

Abu Dhabi 40°C 30°C

Al Ain 44°C 30°C

Sharjah 42°C 31°C

Ajman 38°C 30°C

Fujairah 35°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 43°C 29°C

Umm Al Quwain 39°C 29°C

Liwa 42°C 26°C