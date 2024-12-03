UAE to Experience Mixed Weather Patterns: Fog, Humidity, and Moderate Winds Forecasted

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:26 06:45 12:11 15:10 17:32 18:50
Residents can expect humid conditions early in the morning, particularly over Western areas, where mist formation is likely. The day will remain fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate Northeasterly and Northwesterly winds traveling at speeds of 10–20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h.
The morning brings a chance of fog or mist formation in Western regions, followed by clear skies that may turn partly cloudy at times. Winds will remain consistent, ranging from 10–20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.
The day begins with humid conditions and the likelihood of fog or mist formation over internal areas. Winds will pick up, with Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds becoming fresh at times, particularly over the sea, reaching speeds of 15–30 km/h, and peaking at 40 km/h. This may result in blowing dust inland, reducing visibility in some areas.
As the week concludes, the weather will continue to be humid in internal areas during the early hours, with fair to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.
The NCM advises residents to exercise caution, especially during foggy or dusty conditions, and to stay updated through official channels for any weather alerts or advisories.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.