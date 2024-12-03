UAE to Experience Mixed Weather Patterns: Fog, Humidity, and Moderate Winds Forecasted

The UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, December 4, to Sunday, December 8, 2024, with varying conditions ranging from foggy mornings to moderate winds and occasional dusty weather.

Thursday, December 5

Residents can expect humid conditions early in the morning, particularly over Western areas, where mist formation is likely. The day will remain fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate Northeasterly and Northwesterly winds traveling at speeds of 10–20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h.

Sea Conditions: The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are predicted to remain slight, ensuring smooth maritime activities.

Friday, December 6

The morning brings a chance of fog or mist formation in Western regions, followed by clear skies that may turn partly cloudy at times. Winds will remain consistent, ranging from 10–20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.

Sea Conditions: The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate waves, while the Oman Sea will stay slight.

Saturday, December 7

The day begins with humid conditions and the likelihood of fog or mist formation over internal areas. Winds will pick up, with Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds becoming fresh at times, particularly over the sea, reaching speeds of 15–30 km/h, and peaking at 40 km/h. This may result in blowing dust inland, reducing visibility in some areas.

Sea Conditions: The Arabian Gulf will range from rough to moderate, while the Oman Sea remains slight.

Sunday, December 8

As the week concludes, the weather will continue to be humid in internal areas during the early hours, with fair to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

Sea Conditions: The Arabian Gulf will calm down to moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea remains slight.

The NCM advises residents to exercise caution, especially during foggy or dusty conditions, and to stay updated through official channels for any weather alerts or advisories.

