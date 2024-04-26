UAE to waive traffic violations for Omani citizens over past five years

The United Arab Emirates decided to waive all traffic violations incurred by citizens of the Sultanate of Oman from 2018 to 2023.

His Excellency Major General Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, the General Commander of Abu Dhabi Police, initiated a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State (may God protect him), to cancel all traffic violations incurred by citizens of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman during the period from 2018 to 2023. This decision aims to alleviate the burdens on our brothers and sisters from the Sultanate of Oman. It reflects the wise leadership's commitment to launching purposeful initiatives that contribute to the happiness of various segments of society and enhance efforts to maintain road safety.

His Excellency clarified that the implementation of this decision began immediately, in line with the general police procedures at the national level, facilitating the process of canceling traffic violations for our brothers and sisters in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

