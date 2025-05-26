UAE University and Dubai Media Council announce strategic partnership at Arab Media Summit 2025

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and the Dubai Media Council (DMC) today announced a strategic partnership at the Arab Media Summit 2025. Unveiled on the opening day of the summit, held from 26–28 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the partnership reflects the Council’s commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration and advancing the media, education and knowledge sectors. The announcement was made in the presence of leading figures from regional media and academic institutions.

As part of the strategic partnership, the two institutions will undertake joint initiatives focused on developing training programmes and knowledge-driven projects that serve the community and promote national identity. The partnership also seeks to support initiatives that address the fast-evolving media landscape and help cultivate a new generation of skilled Emirati professionals capable of shaping a dynamic media narrative aligned with the UAE’s vision and values.

Both parties will work together to implement specialised practical training programmes for university students, support media coverage of research projects and key national events, provide training opportunities within leading media organisations, and launch community and cultural initiatives with a strong national focus.

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), said the collaboration with the Dubai Media Council reflects the university's commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading national entities. He noted that such collaborations reinforce UAEU’s role as an academic and intellectual centre of excellence supporting the country's priorities and future aspirations.

Nusseibeh added that the joint initiatives will enable students to gain from advanced expertise in the media sector and develop their skills in a hands-on, knowledge-enriched environment. This, he said, will prepare future professionals capable of crafting a modern media discourse that reflects national values and adapts to the sector’s rapid evolution, while also supporting research and media innovation.

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said the partnership reflects the Council’s commitment to strengthening the national media ecosystem through impactful collaborations with leading academic institutions. Al Marri noted that such partnerships are vital to empowering young media talent with advanced tools and equipping the sector with professionals who can respond to ongoing transformations.

Al Marri added: “The Dubai Media Council is working to establish high-impact partnerships that support the UAE’s vision for a comprehensive and future-ready media sector. This collaboration provides a strategic framework for knowledge exchange, skills development, and the launch of innovative media and cultural initiatives that reinforce national identity, uphold values of excellence, and keep pace with local and global media transformations.”

This strategic partnership is part of the efforts of both parties to contribute to establishing a responsible media culture and enhancing joint research and media production, further strengthening the UAE's position as a regional knowledge and media hub.

