UAE-US Mediation Between Russia and Ukraine Successfully Releases 400 Prisoners

The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of a joint mediation effort with the United States between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine. This operation resulted in a new prisoner exchange involving 200 prisoners from each side, totaling 400 individuals. This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged through such mediations to 5,355.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude to both Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE-US mediation efforts, reflecting their appreciation for the endeavors aimed at finding solutions to the crisis between the two countries.

The Ministry also noted that the total number of mediations conducted by the UAE during this crisis has reached 19, highlighting the depth of the UAE's relationships with both Russia and Ukraine and the trust it enjoys from both parties.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasized that the UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political settlement, driven by its close partnerships and balanced relations. This stems from a firm belief that cooperation and solidarity in times of hardship are an urgent humanitarian and moral responsibility, contributing to alleviating humanitarian repercussions and enhancing peace and stability.

Notably, the UAE hosted two rounds of trilateral talks between the Russian Federation, the Republic of Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi, embodying its approach to fostering international dialogue and reflecting global confidence in its role as a facilitator for constructive talks.