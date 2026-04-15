UAE weather alert: Dust and reduced visibility as strong winds sweep parts of country

UAE

Fresh northwesterly (Shamal) winds to cause rising dust and slight increase in temperatures

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a dust alert for parts of the UAE, warning of reduced visibility due to strong northwesterly winds on Wednesday.

According to the alert, fresh winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, with horizontal visibility dropping to less than 2,000 metres at times. The conditions are forecast to persist until 7pm on April 15, affecting some internal and coastal areas.

Residents, particularly motorists, are advised to exercise caution on the roads, as sudden drops in visibility can make driving hazardous.

Part of broader weather pattern

The latest alert comes in line with forecasts issued earlier this week , which indicated that the UAE would experience strong northwesterly winds — known as Shamal winds — during the early part of the week.

Speaking earlier, meteorologist Dr Ahmed Habib had said these winds could reach speeds of 45 to 55 km/h, particularly over the sea, creating rough to very rough conditions offshore.

He also noted that dusty conditions were likely inland, especially around midweek, as gusty winds pick up sand and reduce visibility — a forecast now materialising with Tuesday’s alert.

The UAE continues to experience transitional spring weather, characterised by a mix of clouds, intermittent rain and breezy conditions.

While dusty conditions are expected to ease later in the week, winds are forecast to gradually weaken from Friday onwards, bringing calmer seas and a slight rise in temperatures heading into the weekend.

For now, authorities are urging residents to stay updated with official weather alerts and take necessary precautions during periods of reduced visibility.