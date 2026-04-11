UAE weather alert: Rain expected across scattered areas Saturday

UAE

Convective clouds likely to bring rainfall to various parts of the country

Rain was recorded last night in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and the pattern of intermittent rain is expected to continue over the weekend as well. (File photo used for illustrative purposes only))

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for Saturday, with convective clouds likely to bring rainfall to various parts of the country.

Light to moderate winds, occasionally freshening and reaching speeds of 40 km/h, may cause blowing dust. Marine conditions will be generally light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough at times in association with cloud activity, while the Sea of Oman will remain light to moderate.

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