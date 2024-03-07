UAE Weather Condition Summary: From Friday, March 8th, to Sunday, March 10th, 2024

Weather Condition Summary: From Friday, March 8th, to Sunday, March 10th, 2024.



From early Friday morning until the afternoon, cloud cover will gradually increase over the islands and in some western and southern areas, with a chance of light to moderate rain.

From Friday evening and late night into Saturday evening (the peak of the weather condition), the country will experience strong unstable weather conditions. Cloud cover will increase across most of the country, accompanied by convective clouds associated with heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional hail in some areas. This may lead to flash floods and significant rainfall accumulation. Strong winds associated with convective clouds could also cause a reduction in horizontal visibility.

On Sunday, the weather conditions will be concentrated over the northern and eastern areas of the country, with continued rainfall. The unstable weather will gradually weaken and will be confined to the eastern areas by the evening and into Sunday night.



On Monday, there will be no rain, but there is a chance of fog formation in the morning.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.