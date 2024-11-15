UAE Weather Forecast 16–20 November 2024

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has released its weather forecast for the period from Saturday, 16 November, to Wednesday, 20 November 2024. Here's a detailed breakdown of expected conditions:

Saturday, 16 November

Weather: Humid with a likelihood of fog or mist formation in some internal areas during the morning. Generally fair to partly cloudy skies with clouds appearing eastward.

Winds: Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, occasionally freshening over the sea at speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Sunday, 17 November

Weather: Humid with a chance of mist forming over internal areas in the morning. Fair to partly cloudy skies, with clouds forming eastward.

Winds: Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, occasionally freshening at speeds of 10–20 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Monday, 18 November

Weather: Humid with a chance of fog or mist in some internal areas during the morning. Fair to partly cloudy skies, with clouds appearing westward and possibly becoming convective by the afternoon.

Winds: Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds at speeds of 10–20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Sea: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Tuesday, 19 November

Weather: Humid with a probability of fog or mist forming over internal areas in the morning. Fair to partly cloudy skies, with eastward clouds possibly becoming convective in the afternoon.

Winds: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at speeds of 10–20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Sea: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Wednesday, 20 November

Weather: Humid with fog or mist likely to form over coastal and internal areas in the morning. Fair to partly cloudy skies.

Winds: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at speeds of 10–20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Sea: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The National Center of Meteorology advises residents and travelers to stay updated on daily weather changes and take necessary precautions, particularly during foggy conditions.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.