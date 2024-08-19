UAE Weather Forecast: August 19-23, 2024

The National Meteorology Centre has forecast a week of varied weather conditions across the UAE, spanning from Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23, 2024. Residents should be prepared for fluctuating conditions, including potential rainfall and blowing dust.

Monday, August 19:

The start of the week will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies over southern and eastern areas. Low clouds are expected along the east coast, bringing chances of light rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, ranging from southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds between 15-30 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h. These winds may cause blowing dust and sand, particularly in northern and eastern regions. Sea conditions will vary from slight to moderate, occasionally becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Tuesday, August 20:

Similar to Monday, the weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy over southern and eastern areas, with low clouds along the east coast potentially bringing light rain. Winds will maintain a light to moderate strength, from southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds of 15-30 km/h, peaking at 40 km/h. Blowing dust and sand are expected in northern and eastern areas, and sea conditions will continue to range from slight to moderate, occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Wednesday, August 21:

Wednesday will bring dustier conditions, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies over southern and eastern areas. Low clouds on the east coast may lead to light rainfall, and a slight drop in temperatures is expected. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the southeast to the east, with speeds of 15-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. Blowing dust and sand will persist, particularly in northern and eastern regions. The Arabian Gulf will experience moderate to rough seas, while the Oman Sea will see slight to moderate conditions.

Thursday, August 22:

Expect fair weather overall, with partly cloudy skies at times and low clouds along the east coast. There is a chance of convective cloud formation in the eastern regions by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, from southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds of 15-30 km/h, peaking at 40 km/h. Blowing dust and sand are anticipated, and sea conditions will vary from slight to moderate, occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Friday, August 23:

The week will end with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over southern and eastern areas, with a likelihood of rainfall. Low clouds will persist along the east coast. Winds will be light to moderate, from southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds of 15-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. Blowing dust and sand are expected, particularly in northern and eastern regions. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions, especially when venturing into areas prone to dust and sandstorms.

