UAE Weather Forecast: Clear to Partly Cloudy with Possible Rain Tomorrow

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 03:59 05:25 12:21 15:42 19:12 20:38
The Center's daily report stated that winds will be light to moderate, becoming active to strong at times, stirring dust and sand with the clouds. Wind movement will be southeast to northeast at a speed of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h.
In the Arabian Gulf, the sea will be slight, with the first high tide at 17:36 and the second at 02:39, and the first low tide at 09:58 and the second at 20:33.
In the Sea of Oman, the sea will also be slight, with the first high tide at 12:49 and the second low tide at 06:33.
Here are the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:
|City
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Humidity (%)
|Min Humidity (%)
|Abu Dhabi
|44
|31
|70
|20
|Dubai
|43
|32
|65
|25
|Sharjah
|43
|30
|70
|25
|Ajman
|41
|32
|75
|30
|Umm Al Quwain
|41
|29
|80
|30
|Ras Al Khaimah
|43
|30
|80
|20
|Fujairah
|40
|31
|70
|15
|Al Ain
|45
|30
|65
|10
|Liwa
|47
|28
|80
|15
|Al Ruwais
|45
|27
|80
|20
|Al Sila
|46
|28
|85
|15
|Dalma
|40
|31
|80
|30
|Greater Tunb
|38
|30
|85
|35
|Lesser Tunb
|38
|30
|85
|35
|Abu Musa
|38
|30
|85
|35
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.