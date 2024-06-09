UAE Weather Forecast: Clear to Partly Cloudy with Possible Rain Tomorrow

The National Center of Meteorology forecasts that the weather tomorrow in the UAE will be generally clear to partly cloudy and occasionally dusty. There is a chance of some convective clouds forming in the afternoon, particularly in the eastern and southern regions, accompanied by rainfall.

The Center's daily report stated that winds will be light to moderate, becoming active to strong at times, stirring dust and sand with the clouds. Wind movement will be southeast to northeast at a speed of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h.

In the Arabian Gulf, the sea will be slight, with the first high tide at 17:36 and the second at 02:39, and the first low tide at 09:58 and the second at 20:33.

In the Sea of Oman, the sea will also be slight, with the first high tide at 12:49 and the second low tide at 06:33.

Here are the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%) Abu Dhabi 44 31 70 20 Dubai 43 32 65 25 Sharjah 43 30 70 25 Ajman 41 32 75 30 Umm Al Quwain 41 29 80 30 Ras Al Khaimah 43 30 80 20 Fujairah 40 31 70 15 Al Ain 45 30 65 10 Liwa 47 28 80 15 Al Ruwais 45 27 80 20 Al Sila 46 28 85 15 Dalma 40 31 80 30 Greater Tunb 38 30 85 35 Lesser Tunb 38 30 85 35 Abu Musa 38 30 85 35

Source : Al Bayan Newspaper

