UAE Weather Forecast: Dusty Winds, Humidity, and Fog Expected This Week

The UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has released its official weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, January 22, to Sunday, January 26, 2025. The report highlights varying weather conditions across the country, including increased humidity, dusty winds, and changes in sea conditions.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Weather: Humid in the morning over internal areas, dusty and partly cloudy at times, with a slight and gradual increase in temperatures.

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Weather: Morning humidity in western areas, dusty and partly cloudy at times.

Friday, January 24, 2025

Weather: Humid in the morning in internal areas, with a chance of mist forming westward. Dusty and partly cloudy at times.

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Weather: Morning humidity expected in internal and coastal areas, with a likelihood of mist forming westward. Fair to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Weather: Morning humidity over internal and coastal areas, with possible fog or mist formation. Generally fair to partly cloudy skies.

The NCM advises residents to stay updated on daily forecasts and take precautions, especially in areas prone to dust storms and mist formation. Seafarers are urged to exercise caution due to fluctuating sea conditions.

