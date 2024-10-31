UAE Weather Forecast: Expect Rising Temperatures and Morning Fog Across Coastal and Internal Areas

The UAE is set to experience varied weather conditions this week, with a mix of rising temperatures, morning fog, and a chance of rainfall in eastern regions, according to the UAE Meteorological Center.

Thursday, October 31

Weather : Humid conditions are expected in the morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a possibility of mist formation. Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds likely to appear eastward by the afternoon as temperatures trend upward.

: Humid conditions are expected in the morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a possibility of mist formation. Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds likely to appear eastward by the afternoon as temperatures trend upward. Wind : Light to moderate northwesterly winds shifting to southeasterly, occasionally freshening with speeds between 10 – 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

: Light to moderate northwesterly winds shifting to southeasterly, occasionally freshening with speeds between 10 – 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Conditions will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Friday, November 1

Weather : Morning humidity may bring fog or mist over coastal and internal regions. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies, with a potential for convective cloud formation eastward by the afternoon, which could bring rainfall.

: Morning humidity may bring fog or mist over coastal and internal regions. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies, with a potential for convective cloud formation eastward by the afternoon, which could bring rainfall. Wind : Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, occasionally strengthening with speeds of 10 – 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, occasionally strengthening with speeds of 10 – 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Saturday, November 2

Weather : Humidity may bring morning fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds possibly developing eastward and southward by afternoon.

: Humidity may bring morning fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds possibly developing eastward and southward by afternoon. Wind : Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with gusts reaching 35 km/hr.

: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with gusts reaching 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Sunday, November 3

Weather : Fog or mist is expected over some coastal and internal areas in the morning, with fair and partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

: Fog or mist is expected over some coastal and internal areas in the morning, with fair and partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Wind : Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds at speeds of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

: Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds at speeds of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr. Sea: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Monday, November 4

Weather : Morning fog or mist is likely over coastal and internal areas, followed by generally fair and partly cloudy conditions.

: Morning fog or mist is likely over coastal and internal areas, followed by generally fair and partly cloudy conditions. Wind : Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, with speeds between 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

: Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, with speeds between 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr. Sea: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

