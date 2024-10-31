UAE Weather Forecast: Expect Rising Temperatures and Morning Fog Across Coastal and Internal Areas

The UAE is set to experience varied weather conditions this week, with a mix of rising temperatures, morning fog, and a chance of rainfall in eastern regions, according to the UAE Meteorological Center.
Thursday, October 31
- Weather: Humid conditions are expected in the morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a possibility of mist formation. Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds likely to appear eastward by the afternoon as temperatures trend upward.
- Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly winds shifting to southeasterly, occasionally freshening with speeds between 10 – 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.
- Sea: Conditions will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Friday, November 1
- Weather: Morning humidity may bring fog or mist over coastal and internal regions. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies, with a potential for convective cloud formation eastward by the afternoon, which could bring rainfall.
- Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, occasionally strengthening with speeds of 10 – 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.
- Sea: Slight conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Saturday, November 2
- Weather: Humidity may bring morning fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds possibly developing eastward and southward by afternoon.
- Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with gusts reaching 35 km/hr.
- Sea: Slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Sunday, November 3
- Weather: Fog or mist is expected over some coastal and internal areas in the morning, with fair and partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
- Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds at speeds of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.
- Sea: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Monday, November 4
- Weather: Morning fog or mist is likely over coastal and internal areas, followed by generally fair and partly cloudy conditions.
- Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, with speeds between 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.
- Sea: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
