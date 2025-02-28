UAE Weather Forecast: Fluctuating Conditions with Rain and Strong Winds Expected

The UAE National Meteorology Centre has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Friday, February 28, to Tuesday, March 4, 2025, predicting fluctuating conditions with periods of rain, strong winds, and rough seas.

Friday, February 28

The morning will be humid in some internal areas, with fair to partly cloudy skies, and light rainfall expected over northern regions. Winds will be light to moderate Northeasterly, freshening over the sea and reaching speeds of 40 km/h, causing blowing dust during the day. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be rough.

Saturday, March 1

Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, turning cloudy at night over northern and eastern areas, with a chance of light rain. Winds will be light to moderate Northeasterly, strengthening over the sea in the morning, with speeds up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate later in the day.

Sunday, March 2

Northern regions will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions. Winds will be light to moderate Northeasterly, becoming fresh to strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust, particularly in eastern areas. Wind speeds may reach 45 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough, while the Oman Sea remains rough.

Monday, March 3

Morning humidity is expected in some internal areas, with mist formation possible. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy. Winds will be light to moderate Northeasterly, occasionally freshening to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be rough to moderate, and the Oman Sea will be moderate to slight.

Tuesday, March 4

The morning will be humid, with a chance of fog or mist in internal areas. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, particularly over coastal and northern regions, with light rain possible. Temperatures are expected to rise. Winds will shift from Southeasterly to Northeasterly, becoming fresh at times and causing blowing dust and sand at speeds reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough, while the Oman Sea remains moderate.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, particularly regarding strong winds, blowing dust, and rough seas.

