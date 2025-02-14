UAE Weather Forecast: Fluctuating Conditions with Rain Chances from February 14 to 18

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:36 06:51 12:36 15:48 18:16 19:30
The UAE National Meteorology Center has issued a detailed weather forecast for Friday, February 14, to Tuesday, February 18, 2025, highlighting varying conditions, rainfall possibilities, and temperature shifts.
Friday, February 14:
Weather: Humid morning over coastal areas with fair to partly cloudy skies. Light rainfall is possible over islands and coastal regions. A significant drop in temperatures is expected, particularly in western areas.
Winds: Northeasterly to northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, causing blowing dust.
Sea: Slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.
Saturday, February 15:
Weather: Humid morning with possible fog or mist in internal areas. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, especially at night along the coasts and northern regions. Temperatures will continue to drop.
Winds: Northeasterly to northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.
Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.
Sunday, February 16:
Weather: Humid morning with possible mist formation. Partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of light rainfall over islands and northern coastal areas.
Winds: Northeasterly to northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, with blowing dust.
Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.
Monday, February 17:
Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy with possible rainfall, especially over coastal, northern, and eastern regions. Temperatures will increase.
Winds: Southeasterly to northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, with blowing dust.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday, February 18:
Weather: Humid morning with possible mist formation. Partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rainfall over coastal, northern, and western areas.
Winds: Southeasterly to northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.
Stay updated with the latest weather alerts and drive cautiously during foggy conditions.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.