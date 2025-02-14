8.39 AM Friday, 14 February 2025
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:36 06:51 12:36 15:48 18:16 19:30
14 February 2025
Advanced
Home

UAE Weather Forecast: Fluctuating Conditions with Rain Chances from February 14 to 18

Published
By E247

The UAE National Meteorology Center has issued a detailed weather forecast for Friday, February 14, to Tuesday, February 18, 2025, highlighting varying conditions, rainfall possibilities, and temperature shifts.

Friday, February 14:

  • Weather: Humid morning over coastal areas with fair to partly cloudy skies. Light rainfall is possible over islands and coastal regions. A significant drop in temperatures is expected, particularly in western areas.

  • Winds: Northeasterly to northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, causing blowing dust.

  • Sea: Slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.

Saturday, February 15:

  • Weather: Humid morning with possible fog or mist in internal areas. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, especially at night along the coasts and northern regions. Temperatures will continue to drop.

  • Winds: Northeasterly to northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

  • Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.

Sunday, February 16:

  • Weather: Humid morning with possible mist formation. Partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of light rainfall over islands and northern coastal areas.

  • Winds: Northeasterly to northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, with blowing dust.

  • Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.

Monday, February 17:

  • Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy with possible rainfall, especially over coastal, northern, and eastern regions. Temperatures will increase.

  • Winds: Southeasterly to northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, with blowing dust.

  • Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, February 18:

  • Weather: Humid morning with possible mist formation. Partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rainfall over coastal, northern, and western areas.

  • Winds: Southeasterly to northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

  • Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea.

Stay updated with the latest weather alerts and drive cautiously during foggy conditions.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 14 February 2025 06:50