UAE Weather Forecast: Fog, Rain, and High Winds Expected Until January 21

The UAE National Metrology Centre has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Friday, January 17, to Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Residents should prepare for variable weather conditions, including fog, mist, rainfall, and strong winds over the coming days.

Friday, January 17

Weather: Morning fog and mist over some internal and coastal areas. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a chance of light rain in coastal and northern areas, especially at night.

Saturday, January 18

Weather: Humid morning over internal areas. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible rain in coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

Sunday, January 19

Weather: Humid morning with possible mist in internal areas. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies over northern and eastern areas with a chance of light rain.

Monday, January 20

Weather: Humid morning with fog or mist in internal and coastal areas. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

Tuesday, January 21

Weather: Humid morning in internal areas, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies in northern areas.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, particularly during foggy and windy periods, and to monitor updates for any significant weather developments.

