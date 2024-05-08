UAE Weather Forecast for May 9th - May 13th, 2024: Varied Conditions with Temperature Fluctuations

Varied Weather Patterns Expected Across the UAE from May 9th to May 13th, 2024: Temperature Fluctuations and Atmospheric Changes According to NCM

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prepares for the upcoming days, residents and travelers are advised to prepare for a mix of weather conditions, as forecasted by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). From fair skies to potential rainfall and increased humidity, a range of atmospheric phenomena is expected.

Thursday (May 9th): Thursday kicks off with fair to partly cloudy skies, as per the NCM forecast, with attention drawn to the possibility of convective cloud formations, particularly in western and southern areas, bringing a chance of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to decrease, especially in western regions. However, moderate to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate seas in the Oman Sea may cause challenges for marine activities.

Friday (May 10th): A continuation of fair to partly cloudy conditions is anticipated on Friday, as stated by the NCM, with the addition of dusty periods and a slight decrease in temperatures. Moderate northwesterly winds may intensify, causing blowing dust and sand, particularly over the sea. Sea conditions are forecasted to be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea by morning, gradually becoming moderate to slight.

Saturday (May 11th): Saturday brings a shift towards more humid conditions, as predicted by the NCM, with a chance of fog or mist formation in certain internal and coastal areas, especially to the north and east in the morning. Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected during the day, accompanied by dusty conditions. A gradual increase in temperature is anticipated, alongside light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds.

Sunday (May 12th): Humidity persists on Sunday, as forecasted by the NCM, potentially leading to fog or mist formation, particularly in western coastal areas in the morning. Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds. Despite the atmospheric changes, sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Monday (May 13th): Monday morning, according to the NCM forecast, is expected to bring humidity along the coasts, with fair to partly cloudy skies and cloud formations to the east. Another increase in temperatures is on the horizon, accompanied by light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds. Sea conditions are likely to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

As weather conditions evolve throughout the period, residents and travelers in the UAE are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts provided by the NCM and exercise caution, especially when engaging in outdoor activities or marine travel.

