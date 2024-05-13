UAE Weather Forecast for Monday 13 May until Friday 17 May 2024

The United Arab Emirates National Meteorological Center (NMC) has released the weather forecast for the upcoming week, covering Monday 13 May to Friday 17 May 2024. This comprehensive forecast provides valuable insights into expected weather patterns and conditions across the region. Residents and travelers are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions based on the forecasted conditions. Let's delve into the detailed forecast for each day of the week.

Monday Weather: Humidity Expected over Coastal Areas, Chance of Morning Mist - Fair to Partly Cloudy Skies with Clouds Forming in the East – Temperature Rise Expected. Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly Winds, Speed: 10 – 20 km/hr, Possibly Reaching 30 km/hr. Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Tuesday Weather: Fair to Partly Cloudy, Dust Expected with Potential Convective Clouds Forming Eastward in the Afternoon, Possibly Leading to Rainfall. Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly Winds, Freshening Periodically, Speed: 10 – 25 km/hr, May Reach 35 km/hr, Causing Blowing Dust. Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Wednesday Weather: Fair to Partly Cloudy, Dust Expected with Potential Convective Clouds Forming Eastward in the Afternoon, Possibly Leading to Rainfall. Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly Winds, Freshening Periodically, Speed: 10 – 25 km/hr, May Reach 35 km/hr, Causing Blowing Dust. Sea: Slight to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf, Slight in Oman Sea.

Thursday Weather: Fair to Partly Cloudy, Low Clouds Expected over Eastern Coast in the Morning, Chance of Convective Clouds Forming over Mountains in Afternoon. Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly Winds, Freshening Periodically, Speed: 10 – 25 km/hr, May Reach 35 km/hr, Causing Blowing Dust. Sea: Slight to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf, Slight in Oman Sea.

Friday Weather: Fair to Partly Cloudy, Dust Expected with Potential Convective Clouds Forming Eastward. Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly Winds Becoming Northwesterly, Freshening Periodically, Speed: 15 – 25 km/hr, May Reach 40 km/hr, Causing Blowing Dust and Sand. Sea: Slight to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf, Slight in Oman Sea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.