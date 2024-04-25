UAE Weather Forecast form Today until Monday 29, 2024

The UAE National Center of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy weather across the region today. Here are the highlights:
- General Description: An extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper air high-pressure system.
- Weather Today: Expect occasional cloud cover over Northern and Eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall. The night and Friday morning will be humid, especially in coastal and internal regions to the west, where fog or mist may form.
Temperature Ranges:
- Coastal & islands: Maximum 31-36°C, Minimum 20-26°C
- Internal: Maximum 33-38°C, Minimum 18-24°C
- Mountains: Maximum 22-27°C, Minimum 13-18°C
Wind Speeds and Directions:
- Coastal & islands: 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. Southeasterly to Northeasterly.
- Internal: 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. Southeasterly to Northwesterly.
- Mountains: 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. Southeasterly to Northeasterly.
Forecast for the Coming Days:
- Friday, April 26, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds by afternoon. Gradual temperature increase. Night and Saturday morning will be humid, with possible mist formation in some areas.
- Saturday, April 27, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy. Clouds may become convective by afternoon, leading to rainfall. Humid at night and Sunday morning.
- Sunday, April 28, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy. Convective clouds may appear by afternoon.
- Monday, April 29, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy with scattered clouds in the afternoon.
Source: Al-Bayan newspaper
