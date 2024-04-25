UAE Weather Forecast form Today until Monday 29, 2024

The UAE National Center of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy weather across the region today. Here are the highlights:

: An extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper air high-pressure system. Weather Today: Expect occasional cloud cover over Northern and Eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall. The night and Friday morning will be humid, especially in coastal and internal regions to the west, where fog or mist may form.

Temperature Ranges:

: Maximum 33-38°C, Minimum 18-24°C Mountains: Maximum 22-27°C, Minimum 13-18°C

Wind Speeds and Directions:

: 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. Southeasterly to Northwesterly. Mountains: 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. Southeasterly to Northeasterly.

Forecast for the Coming Days:

April 27, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy. Clouds may become convective by afternoon, leading to rainfall. Humid at night and Sunday morning. Sunday , April 28, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy. Convective clouds may appear by afternoon.

, April 28, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy. Convective clouds may appear by afternoon. Monday, April 29, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy with scattered clouds in the afternoon.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

