25 April 2024
UAE Weather Forecast form Today until Monday 29, 2024

The UAE National Center of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy weather across the region today. Here are the highlights:

  • General Description: An extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper air high-pressure system.
  • Weather Today: Expect occasional cloud cover over Northern and Eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall. The night and Friday morning will be humid, especially in coastal and internal regions to the west, where fog or mist may form.

Temperature Ranges:

  • Coastal & islands: Maximum 31-36°C, Minimum 20-26°C
  • Internal: Maximum 33-38°C, Minimum 18-24°C
  • Mountains: Maximum 22-27°C, Minimum 13-18°C

Wind Speeds and Directions:

  • Coastal & islands: 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. Southeasterly to Northeasterly.
  • Internal: 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. Southeasterly to Northwesterly.
  • Mountains: 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. Southeasterly to Northeasterly.

Forecast for the Coming Days:

  • Friday, April 26, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds by afternoon. Gradual temperature increase. Night and Saturday morning will be humid, with possible mist formation in some areas.
  • Saturday, April 27, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy. Clouds may become convective by afternoon, leading to rainfall. Humid at night and Sunday morning.
  • Sunday, April 28, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy. Convective clouds may appear by afternoon.
  • Monday, April 29, 2024: Fair to partly cloudy with scattered clouds in the afternoon.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

