UAE Weather Forecast from 6 to 9 October 2024

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced the expected weather conditions in the UAE for the period from Sunday, October 6, to Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The country will be influenced by a surface low-pressure system, along with the impact of an upper low-pressure extension from the south, and another from the north, accompanied by relatively cold air masses in the upper levels.

The presence of mountains in the eastern region will contribute to the development of local convective clouds over some eastern and northern areas, which may extend to southern areas and be accompanied by rainfall.

On Sunday, there is a possibility of local convective clouds forming in the eastern regions, which may result in rainfall. From Monday to Wednesday, local convective clouds are expected to form over the eastern and northern regions, extending to some southern areas, with light to moderate rainfall, and occasionally heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Winds will vary from light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, becoming northwesterly and fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility.

The sea is expected to be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

