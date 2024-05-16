12.20 AM Friday, 17 May 2024
17 May 2024
UAE Weather forecast from Friday 17 May until Tuesday 21 May 2024

Published
By E247

The United Arab Emirates National Meteorological Center (NMC) has released the weather forecast for the upcoming week, from Friday 17 May until Tuesday 21 May 2024ز

Friday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Saturday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times with a decrease in temperatures over coastal areas especially Western.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming  Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Sunday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times with another decrease in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Monday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy at times.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Tuesday
WEATHER: Humid by morning with a probability of mist formation over some Northern areas – fair to partly cloudy at times with a slight increase in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The page was last updated on: 16 May 2024 23:39