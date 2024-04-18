UAE Weather forecast from Friday 19 April until Tuesday 23 April 2024

The UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather forecast from Friday 19 April until Tuesday 23 April 2024.

Friday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation – Fair to partly cloudy at times Eastward by afternoon.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly wind, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation – Fair to partly cloudy at times with a probability of some convective cloud formation over mountains by afternoon, might be associated with rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly wind, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation – Fair to partly cloudy at times.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly wind, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy Westward with a probability of light rainfall by late night – with an increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly wind, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Tuesday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times with a chance of light to moderate rainfall, might be heavy at times over some areas – decrease in temperatures over some coastal areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly wind, becoming Northwesterly freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.