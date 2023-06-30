UAE, Weather forecast from Saturday 1 July until Wednesday 5 July 2023

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:02 05:28 12:25 15:46 19:16 20:43
Weather forecast from Saturday 1 July until Wednesday 5 July 2023 in UAE.
Saturday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy.
WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Sunday
WEATHER: Humid by morning over some Northern Coastal areas – Fair to partly cloudy.
WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate may become rough by afternoon in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Monday
WEATHER: Humid by morning over some areas – Fair to partly cloudy and Dusty at times during daytime.
WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate may become rough Westward by afternoon in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Tuesday
WEATHER: Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over the East coast
WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime Westward with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate may become rough Westward by afternoon in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Wednesday
WEATHER: Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over the East coast
WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
