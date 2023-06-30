UAE, Weather forecast from Saturday 1 July until Wednesday 5 July 2023

Weather forecast from Saturday 1 July until Wednesday 5 July 2023 in UAE.

Saturday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy.

WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Sunday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some Northern Coastal areas – Fair to partly cloudy.

WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate may become rough by afternoon in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Monday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some areas – Fair to partly cloudy and Dusty at times during daytime.

WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate may become rough Westward by afternoon in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Tuesday

WEATHER: Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over the East coast

WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime Westward with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate may become rough Westward by afternoon in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Wednesday

WEATHER: Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over the East coast

WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

