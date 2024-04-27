UAE Weather forecast from Saturday 27 April until Tuesday 30 April 2024

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has forecasted that today's weather will be humid in the morning** in some coastal and western inland areas. There is a possibility of fog or light mist transitioning to partly cloudy** conditions at times. In the afternoon, some **cumulus clouds may form in the east. This announcement will expire within 7 hours.

The center further clarified that the winds will be light to moderate**, blowing from the northeast to southeast, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h. The sea conditions are expected to be calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Here's the weather outlook for the next four days:

Saturday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal Western areas with a probability of mist formation– Fair to partly cloudy at times with a probability of some convective cloud formation over mountains by afternoon, might be associated with rainfall. – Gradual increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some rainy local convective clouds Eastward and over some internal areas by afternoon.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Monday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some rainy local convective clouds Eastward and over some internal areas by afternoon.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Tuesday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy at times with a probability of some local convective clouds might be associated with rainfall Eastward and over some Western areas by afternoon.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly wind, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.