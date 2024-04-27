5.57 AM Saturday, 27 April 2024
27 April 2024
UAE Weather forecast from Saturday 27 April until Tuesday 30 April 2024

Published
By E247

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has forecasted that today's weather will be  humid in the morning** in some coastal and western inland areas. There is a possibility of  fog or light mist  transitioning to  partly cloudy** conditions at times. In the afternoon, some **cumulus clouds may form in the east. This announcement will expire within 7 hours.

The center further clarified that the winds will be light to moderate**, blowing from the northeast to southeast, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h. The sea conditions are expected to be calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Here's the weather outlook for the next four days:

Saturday
WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal Western areas with a probability of mist formation– Fair to partly cloudy at times with a probability of some convective cloud formation over mountains by afternoon, might be associated with rainfall. – Gradual increase in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday
WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some rainy local convective clouds Eastward and over some internal areas by afternoon.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Monday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some rainy local convective clouds Eastward and over some internal areas by afternoon.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Tuesday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy at times with a probability of some local convective clouds might be associated with rainfall Eastward and over some Western areas by afternoon.
WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly wind, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

 

