UAE Weather forecast from Saturday 30 March to Wednesday 03 April 2024

Saturday

WEATHER: Humid over some coastal and internal Northern areas with a probability of mist formation- Fair to cloudy, and medium clouds increase gradually with a weak probability of light rainfall by night Westward- with a slight gradual increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Sunday

WEATHER: Humid over some internal areas - partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of light rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Monday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy in general, and continuity of medium clouds over some areas with a probability of light rainfall Southward by daytime.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Wednesday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas with a chance of light rainfall over some Coastal and Northern areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

