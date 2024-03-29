2.34 AM Saturday, 30 March 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:55 06:09 12:26 15:52 18:38 19:52
30 March 2024
Advanced
Home

UAE Weather forecast from Saturday 30 March to Wednesday 03 April 2024

Published
By E247

UAE Weather forecast from Saturday 30 March to Wednesday 03 April 2024
Saturday
WEATHER: Humid over some coastal and internal Northern areas with a probability of mist formation- Fair to cloudy, and medium clouds increase gradually with a weak probability of light rainfall by night Westward- with a slight gradual increase in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Sunday
WEATHER: Humid over some internal areas - partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of light rainfall.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Monday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy in general, and continuity of medium clouds over some areas with a probability of light rainfall Southward by daytime.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Wednesday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas with a chance of light rainfall over some Coastal and Northern areas.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 29 March 2024 23:38