- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:55 06:09 12:26 15:52 18:38 19:52
UAE Weather forecast from Saturday 30 March to Wednesday 03 April 2024
Saturday
WEATHER: Humid over some coastal and internal Northern areas with a probability of mist formation- Fair to cloudy, and medium clouds increase gradually with a weak probability of light rainfall by night Westward- with a slight gradual increase in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Sunday
WEATHER: Humid over some internal areas - partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of light rainfall.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Monday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy in general, and continuity of medium clouds over some areas with a probability of light rainfall Southward by daytime.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Wednesday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas with a chance of light rainfall over some Coastal and Northern areas.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.