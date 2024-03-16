UAE Weather forecast from Sunday 17 March until Thursday 21 March 2024

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has unveiled the March Weather Outlook from Sunday March 13th to Thursday March 21th, 2024

Sunday

WEATHER: Humid by morning especially over some coastal areas – fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over islands and some coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall - increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday

WEATHER: Humid by morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some Western areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal areas – fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over islands and some western areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Wednesday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and some coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall – significant decrease in temperatures especially over coastal areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times over the sea, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate and might become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Thursday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation– fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times – another slight decrease in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times over the sea and causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.