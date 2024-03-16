UAE Weather forecast from Sunday 17 March until Thursday 21 March 2024

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
The UAE National Center of Meteorology has unveiled the March Weather Outlook from Sunday March 13th to Thursday March 21th, 2024
Sunday
WEATHER: Humid by morning especially over some coastal areas – fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over islands and some coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall - increase in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Monday
WEATHER: Humid by morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some Western areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Tuesday
WEATHER: Humid by morning over some coastal areas – fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over islands and some western areas.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Wednesday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and some coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall – significant decrease in temperatures especially over coastal areas.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times over the sea, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate and might become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Thursday
WEATHER: Humid by morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation– fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times – another slight decrease in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times over the sea and causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
