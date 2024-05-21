UAE Weather Forecast from Wednesday, 22 May to Sunday, 26 May 2024

As the UAE braces for the upcoming days, residents can expect a mix of humid mornings, fair skies, and occasional dusty conditions. The National Meteorology Centre has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, 22 May to Sunday, 26 May 2024. The forecast highlights varying wind patterns, potential fog formation, and fluctuating sea conditions, necessitating precautions for those planning outdoor activities or maritime ventures. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect.

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Weather: The day will start humid with a probability of fog or mist forming over some northern areas. It will be generally fair, with temperatures increasing.

Wind: Expect light to moderate southeasterly winds, shifting to northwesterly, freshening at times and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Sea: Conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Thursday, 23 May 2024

Weather: The weather will be fair in general but dusty at times.

Wind: Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds will freshen at times, causing blowing dust and sand over some internal areas. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Sea: The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the northern part of the Arabian Gulf by afternoon, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Friday, 24 May 2024

Weather: Expect fair weather in general with dusty conditions at times, and a decrease in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly winds will freshen at times, causing blowing dust and sand. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Sea: The Arabian Gulf will be rough, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.

Saturday, 25 May 2024

Weather: Fair in general and dusty at times, with temperatures on the rise.

Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly winds will freshen at times, causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Sea: The sea will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

Sunday, 26 May 2024

Weather: The morning will be humid with a chance of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas. It will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a slight increase in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Sea: Conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

