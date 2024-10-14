UAE Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected Amid Low-Pressure Movement

The UAE is set to experience unsettled weather from Tuesday, October 15, to Friday, October 18, 2024, according to the UAE Meteorology Center. A low-pressure system moving across the Arabian Sea towards Oman will impact the UAE, bringing various cloud formations and rainfall to scattered areas of the country.

The meteorological authority reports that cloud cover will increase across different parts of the UAE throughout the period, with convective clouds developing, leading to rainfall of varying intensities. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected at intervals, with occasional hailstorms predicted in specific locations.

Winds will be predominantly light to moderate, shifting from Southeasterly to Northeasterly, but may become strong in association with clouds, potentially causing blowing dust and sand. This could lead to reduced horizontal visibility at times.

Sea conditions will also be affected, with the Arabian Gulf ranging from slight to moderate, occasionally becoming rough. The Oman Sea will experience slight to moderate conditions.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during this period, particularly when traveling or engaging in outdoor activities, as weather conditions may vary significantly throughout the country.

