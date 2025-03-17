UAE Weather Forecast: Humid Mornings and Clear Skies Expected from March 18-22

The UAE National Metrology Centre has issued the weather forecast for the week, highlighting humid conditions in the mornings and mostly clear skies across the country.

From Tuesday, March 18, to Saturday, March 22, residents can expect mild to warm temperatures, light to moderate winds, and calm sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Here's a detailed breakdown of the expected weather patterns:

Tuesday, March 18: Humid conditions with a probability of morning mist in internal areas. The day will be fair to partly cloudy in eastern and northern regions. Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, occasionally fresh, causing blowing dust at speeds of 10–30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Wednesday, March 19: Humidity remains in the morning over northern areas, with generally fair to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, blowing at 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

Thursday, March 20: A humid morning is expected in the north, followed by an increase in temperatures. Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy. Winds will shift southeasterly to northeasterly, blowing at 10–20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

Friday, March 21: Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with southeasterly to northeasterly winds at 10–20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

Saturday, March 22: Generally fair weather, with clouds forming eastward during the day and becoming cloudy at times westward by night. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, with speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

Throughout the week, the sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making for calm maritime conditions.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.