UAE Weather Forecast: Humid Mornings and Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Through Monday

The UAE Metrology Centre has issued a detailed weather forecast covering the period from Thursday, 22 May to Monday, 26 May 2025, with generally fair weather expected across the country, accompanied by humid mornings, light to moderate winds, and occasional cloud development in the eastern regions.

Thursday, 22 May

Weather conditions will be humid in the morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming. The day will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to form eastward by afternoon.

Winds: Light to moderate from the Southeast to Northeast, freshening during the daytime at 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

Sea conditions: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Friday, 23 May

Morning humidity continues along coastal areas, with a possibility of mist formation. The rest of the day will be fair overall, with some clouds developing eastward by afternoon.

Winds: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, at 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.

Sea conditions: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Saturday, 24 May

Expect humid conditions in the morning, especially in western coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist. The day will be generally fair to partly cloudy, especially toward the east.

Winds: Light to moderate from the Southeast to Northeast, at 10–25 km/h, peaking at 30 km/h.

Sea conditions: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Sunday, 25 May

The weather will remain fair in general, with partly cloudy conditions at times.

Winds: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, 10–25 km/h, with highs of 30 km/h.

Sea conditions: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Monday, 26 May

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing eastward by afternoon. A drop in coastal temperatures is expected. Blowing dust may occur during the day as winds pick up.

Winds: Light to moderate, shifting from Southeast to Northwest, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h.

Sea conditions: Slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.