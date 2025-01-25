UAE Weather Forecast: Humid Mornings and Potential Rainfall Expected Next Week

The UAE National Meteorology Centre has issued the weather forecast for the upcoming week, from Sunday, January 26, to Thursday, January 30, 2025. Residents can expect varied weather patterns, including humid mornings, fog and mist formation, and a chance of rainfall in some areas. Here’s a detailed outlook:

Sunday, January 26

Humid conditions are anticipated during the morning over internal and coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. The day will remain fair to partly cloudy. Winds: Light to moderate northwesterly winds, turning northeasterly at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds, turning northeasterly at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. Sea Conditions: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Monday, January 27

Humidity will persist in the morning, accompanied by a chance of fog or mist. Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over coastal and northern areas, particularly during the night. Winds: Northwesterly winds, light to moderate, fresh at times, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

Northwesterly winds, light to moderate, fresh at times, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. Sea Conditions: Slight to moderate, turning rough by late night in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, January 28

Another humid morning with a likelihood of fog or mist formation. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over northern and coastal areas with a chance of light rain. Winds: Northwesterly winds, light to moderate but fresh at times, causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, peaking at 40 km/h.

Northwesterly winds, light to moderate but fresh at times, causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, peaking at 40 km/h. Sea Conditions: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, occasionally rough, in the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, January 29

Morning humidity continues in internal areas with fog and mist formation. The day will remain fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover increasing over northern areas. Winds: Easterly to northeasterly winds, light to moderate but fresh at times, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Easterly to northeasterly winds, light to moderate but fresh at times, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. Sea Conditions: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Thursday, January 30

Humid mornings with a probability of fog and mist formation. The weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over northern areas, with a possibility of rainfall. Winds: Northwesterly to northeasterly winds, light to moderate, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Northwesterly to northeasterly winds, light to moderate, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. Sea Conditions: Slight to moderate, occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

The National Meteorology Centre advises residents to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and take precautions during foggy conditions, particularly while driving. Boaters and fishermen should also exercise caution due to fluctuating sea conditions, especially during periods of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.