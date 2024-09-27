UAE Weather Forecast: Humidity and Rainfall Expected from Friday to Tuesday

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has released its weather forecast for the period from Friday, September 27, to Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The forecast indicates varying weather conditions across the country, with a focus on humid mornings and chances of convective clouds and rainfall in certain areas.

Friday, September 27, 2024

The weather will be humid in some coastal and internal regions, with fog or mist forming by morning. The day will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to form in the eastern regions by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before turning northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Humid conditions will prevail in the western coastal and internal areas, with a chance of morning fog or mist. The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with the possibility of convective cloud formation in eastern and southern regions, potentially bringing rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between southeasterly, northeasterly, and northwesterly, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Sunday, September 29, 2024

The weather will continue to be humid over coastal and internal areas, with a probability of morning fog or mist. Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected, with convective clouds forming in the afternoon in eastern and northern regions, extending to internal and southern areas with possible rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming fresh to strong, causing blowing dust and sand, with speeds reaching up to 45 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Monday, September 30, 2024

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, with convective clouds forming in eastern and southern regions, possibly extending to internal areas and bringing rainfall. Temperatures will slightly decrease. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, leading to blowing dust and sand with speeds reaching up to 45 km/h. The sea may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming in eastern and southern regions. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

