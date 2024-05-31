UAE Weather Forecast (June 1-5, 2024)

The National Meteorology Center has issued the weather forecast for the UAE from Saturday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The upcoming days will feature a variety of weather conditions, including humid mornings, decreased temperatures, and periods of blowing dust and sand.

Saturday, June 1:

Weather: Humid in the morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, turning fair in general.

Humid in the morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, turning fair in general. Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Sunday, June 2:

Weather: Humid in the morning over some coastal areas, generally fair and hazy at times, with a decrease in temperatures.

Humid in the morning over some coastal areas, generally fair and hazy at times, with a decrease in temperatures. Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, gradually freshening by noon, especially westward, causing blowing dust and sand with speeds of 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, gradually freshening by noon, especially westward, causing blowing dust and sand with speeds of 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea: Moderate to rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Monday, June 3:

Weather: Humid in the morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal or internal areas, turning fair in general.

Humid in the morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal or internal areas, turning fair in general. Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand with speeds of 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand with speeds of 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea: Rough at times during the daytime, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, June 4:

Weather: Expect fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, generally fair with low clouds appearing eastward.

Expect fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, generally fair with low clouds appearing eastward. Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds with speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds with speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr. Sea: Slight conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, June 5:

Weather: Fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, generally fair with low clouds appearing eastward and an increase in temperatures, particularly in Southern areas.

Fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, generally fair with low clouds appearing eastward and an increase in temperatures, particularly in Southern areas. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr. Sea: Slight conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions during these varying weather conditions. For more information, visit the National Meteorology Center’s website or follow their social media channels.

