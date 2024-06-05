UAE Weather Forecast: June 6 - June 10, 2024

As the UAE experiences the early days of June, the weather pattern is expected to be fairly stable with mild variations. Here's a detailed look at the forecast for the coming days, as provided by the National Metrology Center:

Thursday, June 6

Weather: The day will start off humid with a possibility of mist formation over some northern coastal areas. The rest of the day will be generally fair, with some cloud formations appearing in the eastern regions.

Friday, June 7

Weather: Similar to Thursday, the day will be fair in general, with clouds forming in the eastern areas by the afternoon.

Saturday, June 8

Weather: The weather will remain fair to partly cloudy at times. There is a probability of convective cloud formation in the eastern regions by the afternoon.

Sunday, June 9

Weather: The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times. There is a chance of convective cloud formation in the eastern regions by the afternoon, which might be accompanied by rainfall.

Monday, June 10

Weather: The weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy. There is a probability of convective cloud formation in the eastern and southern regions by the afternoon.

Stay tuned for any updates and take necessary precautions, especially when venturing out in areas prone to mist formation, blowing dust, and sand. For maritime activities, the slight sea conditions should provide a safe and enjoyable experience throughout the forecast period.

