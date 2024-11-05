UAE Weather Forecast: November 5 - 9, 2024

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology forecasts a week marked by mild weather conditions, morning fog, and slight variations in wind speeds and sea conditions.

Tuesday, November 5:

Early morning fog or mist is expected in some coastal and internal regions. Overall, the day will be fair, with partly cloudy skies at times. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, shifting to Northwesterly at 10-20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Wednesday, November 6:

Morning fog or mist will continue over some coastal and inland areas, with a slight dip in temperatures. Fair skies are expected, with intermittent clouds. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, turning Northwesterly at 10-20 km/hr, up to 30 km/hr.

Thursday, November 7:

Morning fog or mist is expected in some coastal and internal areas. Conditions will remain fair and partly cloudy at times. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly shifting to Northwesterly, with occasional freshening, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/hr.

Friday, November 8:

Fog or mist formation may occur in the morning over coastal and inland regions. Skies will be fair and partly cloudy at times. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly, freshening at times, with speeds up to 35 km/hr.

Saturday, November 9:

Fog or mist formation is probable by morning in some areas, with fair and partly cloudy skies. By afternoon, clouds may appear over eastern areas. Wind: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly, at 10-20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during early mornings due to reduced visibility from fog or mist, especially along coastal and inland areas.

