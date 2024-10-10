UAE Weather Forecast: October 10-14, 2024

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology has issued a weather update for the period from Thursday, October 10, to Monday, October 14, 2024, predicting fair to partly cloudy conditions, with occasional chances of rainfall and light to moderate winds.

Thursday, October 10:

Expect fair to partly cloudy skies, with a likelihood of convective cloud formation in eastern and southern regions by the afternoon, potentially leading to rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h at times. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will experience slight seas.

Friday, October 11:

The day will start humid over some coastal and internal areas, with a possibility of mist formation in the morning. Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected, with convective clouds potentially forming in eastern and northern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Winds will maintain speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, occasionally freshening up to 40 km/h. The seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Saturday, October 12:

Morning humidity is forecasted over coastal and internal areas, followed by fair to partly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Eastward regions may see convective cloud formations in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, peaking at 35 km/h. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Sunday, October 13:

Humid conditions will persist in coastal and internal regions during the morning, with fair to partly cloudy weather prevailing. Clouds will form over eastern areas later in the day. Light to moderate winds are expected, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h. Slight seas are expected in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Monday, October 14:

The week will conclude with fair to partly cloudy skies, and the possibility of convective clouds developing in eastern regions by the afternoon. Winds will shift slightly to southeasterly and northeasterly directions, blowing at 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 35 km/h. The seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Stay tuned for further updates from the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology as conditions develop.

