UAE Weather Forecast: Rain and Humidity Expected From December 23 to 27, 2024

The UAE National Meteorology Centre has issued a detailed forecast for the period from Monday, December 23, to Friday, December 27, 2024, highlighting varying weather conditions across the country, including rainfall, humidity, and fluctuating sea states.

Monday, December 23

The day will start with humid conditions over some internal areas, transitioning into fair to partly cloudy weather. Low clouds are expected to form over northern, coastal regions and islands, with a probability of rainfall.

Wind: Northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Tuesday, December 24

Humidity persists in the morning, particularly in internal regions, with a chance of mist formation. The weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with rainfall likely over northern and coastal areas.

Wind: Northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, freshening in the morning, with speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

Wednesday, December 25

A humid start is forecasted for internal regions, accompanied by partly cloudy to cloudy skies, particularly over eastern, northern, and coastal areas, bringing rainfall.

Wind: Southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds of 15–25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Thursday, December 26

Humidity will continue to dominate mornings in internal areas. The day will witness partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with rainfall expected in eastern, northern, coastal areas and islands.

Wind: Southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, freshening over the sea, with speeds of 15–25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Friday, December 27

The final day of the week may see fog or mist formation in internal regions during the morning, while the rest of the day will feature fair to partly cloudy skies, with intermittent clouds.

Wind: Northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, especially during periods of rainfall, and to stay updated with the latest alerts from the UAE National Meteorology Centre. Those venturing into the sea should also monitor forecasts as conditions may vary.