UAE weather forecast: Rain today, fog tonight, and the NCM says cooler temperatures are on the way
Convective clouds near Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain bring scattered showers today, while humidity reaches 90% overnight, but a gradual temperature decline is forecast heading into next weekSanya Nayeem
2 min read
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The NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather today, with a probability of convective cloud formation eastward and westward. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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