03 April 2024
UAE Weather From Wednesday 3rd April to Sunday 7th April 2024

The National Center of Meteorology has issued weather forecasts for the United Arab Emirates for the period from April 3rd to April 7th, 2024, as follows:

Wednesday (April 3rd, 2024):

  • Weather: Partly cloudy with an increase in medium clouds, chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas, especially westward and coastal areas.
  • Wind: Light to moderate Northeasterly becoming Northwesterly and westerly, freshening at times with speeds of 10 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.
  • Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Thursday (April 4th, 2024):

  • Weather: Continuity of medium clouds with a chance of light to moderate rainfall, especially over coastal, southern, and eastern areas during the daytime. Clouds decrease by night.
  • Wind: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly, freshening at times with speeds of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
  • Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Friday (April 5th, 2024):

  • Weather: Humid over some internal and coastal areas, especially northern areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Fair to partly cloudy with a gradual increase in temperatures.
  • Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly, with speeds of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.
  • Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Saturday (April 6th, 2024):

  • Weather: Humid over some internal and coastal areas, especially northern areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Fair in general and partly cloudy at times.
  • Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly, with speeds of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.
  • Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Sunday (April 7th, 2024):

  • Weather: Humid over some internal and coastal areas, especially northern areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Fair to partly cloudy.
  • Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, with speeds of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.
  • Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
