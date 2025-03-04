UAE Weather Outlook: Dust, Rising Temperatures, and Rain Chances Ahead

The UAE National Metrology Centre has released the official weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, March 4, to Sunday, March 9, 2025, indicating dusty conditions, fluctuating temperatures, and chances of light rainfall across different regions. Residents are advised to stay informed about shifting weather patterns throughout the week.

Wednesday, March 4

The weather will be dusty to partly cloudy, with occasional cloud cover and a chance of light rainfall over islands and some coastal areas during the day. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northeasterly, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/hr. The Arabian Gulf will experience moderate to rough seas, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.

Thursday, March 5

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy in some areas. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will continue, with speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr at times. The sea is expected to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Friday, March 6

A rise in temperatures is expected, with weather remaining fair to partly cloudy in certain areas. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will persist, occasionally freshening, with speeds reaching 35 km/hr. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Saturday, March 7

Temperatures will continue to rise, with generally fair to partly cloudy conditions in some regions. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will prevail, freshening at times and reaching speeds of 35 km/hr. The Arabian Gulf will see slight to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea remains slight.

Sunday, March 8

A slight decrease in temperatures is expected over some western coastal areas, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over western regions and islands and a chance of light rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between southeasterly, northeasterly, and northwesterly, freshening at times with speeds of up to 35 km/hr. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Authorities advise residents to remain cautious of dusty conditions, temperature fluctuations, and potential light rainfall throughout the week. For the latest updates and advisories, follow the UAE National Metrology Centre.

