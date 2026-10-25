UAE weather: Rainfall possible in northern and eastern areas, fog chance overnight
Rain chances continue across northern and eastern areas, with fog or mist possible overnight and winds reaching 50 km/h in the coming daysEmirates247
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The UAE will see fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, October 25, with a probability of convective cloud formation over northern and eastern areas, associated with rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
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