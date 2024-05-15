UAE Weather Today: Clear to Partly Cloudy and Occasionally Dusty

The National Center of Meteorology expects today's weather, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to be clear to partly cloudy and occasionally dusty. There is a possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the eastern regions in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain.

In its weather report today, the Center explained that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and causing dust. The wind will move from the southeast to the northeast at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be light to occasionally moderate, with the first high tide at 04:09 and the second at :. The first low tide will be at 12:32 and the second at :.

In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be light, with the first high tide at 16:06 and the second at 02:45. The first low tide will be at 08:37 and the second at 22:18.

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity for tomorrow: